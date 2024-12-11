Left Menu

Community Harmony: Loudspeaker Removal in Religious Places

Police and community representatives met to address noise concerns, agreeing to remove loudspeakers from outside religious establishments and comply with court guidelines. The decision followed recent violence in Sambhal. An anti-encroachment drive was also conducted in the area, affecting properties, including a Samajwadi Party MP's house.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:54 IST
Community Harmony: Loudspeaker Removal in Religious Places
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent peace committee meeting, police and community leaders agreed to take action on noise pollution by removing loudspeakers installed outside religious places, adhering to court guidelines.

Representatives from various faiths, including Mufti Alam Raza Khan Noori and Mahant Murali Singh, supported the unanimous decision, highlighting communal harmony in following legal precedents.

The decision comes shortly after violence erupted in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey, leading to fatalities, and was accompanied by an anti-encroachment drive affecting local properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024