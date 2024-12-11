Community Harmony: Loudspeaker Removal in Religious Places
Police and community representatives met to address noise concerns, agreeing to remove loudspeakers from outside religious establishments and comply with court guidelines. The decision followed recent violence in Sambhal. An anti-encroachment drive was also conducted in the area, affecting properties, including a Samajwadi Party MP's house.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:54 IST
- India
In a recent peace committee meeting, police and community leaders agreed to take action on noise pollution by removing loudspeakers installed outside religious places, adhering to court guidelines.
Representatives from various faiths, including Mufti Alam Raza Khan Noori and Mahant Murali Singh, supported the unanimous decision, highlighting communal harmony in following legal precedents.
The decision comes shortly after violence erupted in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey, leading to fatalities, and was accompanied by an anti-encroachment drive affecting local properties.
