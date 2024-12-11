Community Harmony: Loudspeaker Removal in Religious Places

In a recent peace committee meeting, police and community leaders agreed to take action on noise pollution by removing loudspeakers installed outside religious places, adhering to court guidelines.

Representatives from various faiths, including Mufti Alam Raza Khan Noori and Mahant Murali Singh, supported the unanimous decision, highlighting communal harmony in following legal precedents.

The decision comes shortly after violence erupted in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey, leading to fatalities, and was accompanied by an anti-encroachment drive affecting local properties.

