EU-China Leaders to Convene in Beijing for July Meeting
The upcoming EU-China leaders' meeting will take place in Beijing in late July. A European Commission spokesperson cited logistical reasons for the decision not to hold the meeting in Brussels, following the previous top-level meeting also held in China.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:00 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The forthcoming summit between European Union and Chinese leaders is slated for the latter part of July in Beijing, according to a statement from a European Commission spokesperson on Friday.
The decision to return to China for this meeting, rather than holding it in Brussels, stems from logistical considerations, confirmed the spokesperson during a press briefing in Brussels.
This will be a repeat location for EU-China high-level discussions, as the last such meeting was also conducted in China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fentanyl Tariff Tensions: A New Friction Point in China-U.S. Relations
China's Strategic Halt: Li Ka-shing's $19 Billion Deal in Jeopardy
China's Vice Premier at Boao Forum: Tackling Global Uncertainties
China's Strategic Economic Move: Expanding Domestic Demand amid Trade Tensions
Tech and Auto Shares Drive China and Hong Kong Stock Rebound Amid Tariff Threats