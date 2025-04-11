Left Menu

EU-China Leaders to Convene in Beijing for July Meeting

The upcoming EU-China leaders' meeting will take place in Beijing in late July. A European Commission spokesperson cited logistical reasons for the decision not to hold the meeting in Brussels, following the previous top-level meeting also held in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:00 IST
EU-China Leaders to Convene in Beijing for July Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The forthcoming summit between European Union and Chinese leaders is slated for the latter part of July in Beijing, according to a statement from a European Commission spokesperson on Friday.

The decision to return to China for this meeting, rather than holding it in Brussels, stems from logistical considerations, confirmed the spokesperson during a press briefing in Brussels.

This will be a repeat location for EU-China high-level discussions, as the last such meeting was also conducted in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025