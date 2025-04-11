EU-China Leaders to Convene in Beijing for July Meeting

The forthcoming summit between European Union and Chinese leaders is slated for the latter part of July in Beijing, according to a statement from a European Commission spokesperson on Friday.

The decision to return to China for this meeting, rather than holding it in Brussels, stems from logistical considerations, confirmed the spokesperson during a press briefing in Brussels.

This will be a repeat location for EU-China high-level discussions, as the last such meeting was also conducted in China.

