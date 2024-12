In a pointed statement made during a stopover in Jordan, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius underscored the fleeting nature of strategic partnerships with Russia, particularly in the context of recent developments in Syria.

The defence minister criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's reliability, emphasizing its limits to convenience as Western powers wrestle for sway in Africa against formidable players like Russia and China.

During his visit, Pistorius highlighted Germany's plan to reinforce, rather than scale back, its military engagements in the Middle East. This initiative aims to stymie the influence of powers like Iran and Hezbollah, ultimately paving a path to a stable regional future.

