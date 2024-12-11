Bridging Divides: Yellen Advocates US-China Dialogue
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stresses the necessity of ongoing communication between the U.S. and China, despite existing tensions over national security and economic issues. In an interview, Yellen highlighted the importance of maintaining open channels to effectively address these concerns.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized the importance of continuous communication between the United States and China during an interview on Wednesday.
Yellen acknowledged Washington's serious concerns regarding China's actions in national security and economic spheres but insisted that maintaining open channels of dialogue remains crucial.
Speaking to Bloomberg Television, Yellen underscored that ongoing communication at every level is necessary to address these pressing issues effectively.
