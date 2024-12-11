Left Menu

Bridging Divides: Yellen Advocates US-China Dialogue

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stresses the necessity of ongoing communication between the U.S. and China, despite existing tensions over national security and economic issues. In an interview, Yellen highlighted the importance of maintaining open channels to effectively address these concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:28 IST
Bridging Divides: Yellen Advocates US-China Dialogue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized the importance of continuous communication between the United States and China during an interview on Wednesday.

Yellen acknowledged Washington's serious concerns regarding China's actions in national security and economic spheres but insisted that maintaining open channels of dialogue remains crucial.

Speaking to Bloomberg Television, Yellen underscored that ongoing communication at every level is necessary to address these pressing issues effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024