Panic in Surat: Man’s Hoax Call Sparks Security Scare at Airport

A man was detained on allegations of instigating panic by making false bomb threat calls targeting Surat airport, officials announced on Wednesday.

Sabir Mansuri, the suspect, allegedly called the Surat Rural police control room twice, prompting a full-scale security sweep involving the CISF and a dog squad at the airport. However, no threats materialized, said Deputy Commissioner Hetal Patel.

Mansuri, a labourer from Bardoli, was tracked and detained for questioning. Authorities reported he may have been intoxicated or mentally unstable during the incident. Legal action is being pursued under aviation safety law, said Deputy Commissioner Vijaysinh Gurjar.

