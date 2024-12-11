Yogi Adityanath Calls for Revenue Boost, Clamps Down on Illegal Mining

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made a strong call for enhancing revenue growth and enforcing stringent measures against illegal mining in river catchment areas.

In a meeting reviewing the state's Mining Department, Adityanath emphasized accountability, pushing district officials to elevate their efforts in revenue collection.

The chief minister cited a revenue collection of Rs 2,407.20 crore for fiscal 2024-25 and identified districts like Sonbhadra and Banda as having high growth potential. He stressed zero tolerance for illegal mining and promoted the use of technology and regular inspections to address these concerns.

