Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Calls for Revenue Boost, Clamps Down on Illegal Mining

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has urged for increased revenue growth and a crackdown on illegal mining in river catchment areas. He emphasized accountability from district officials and advocated for technology use to prevent illegal mining activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:34 IST
Yogi Adityanath Calls for Revenue Boost, Clamps Down on Illegal Mining
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made a strong call for enhancing revenue growth and enforcing stringent measures against illegal mining in river catchment areas.

In a meeting reviewing the state's Mining Department, Adityanath emphasized accountability, pushing district officials to elevate their efforts in revenue collection.

The chief minister cited a revenue collection of Rs 2,407.20 crore for fiscal 2024-25 and identified districts like Sonbhadra and Banda as having high growth potential. He stressed zero tolerance for illegal mining and promoted the use of technology and regular inspections to address these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024