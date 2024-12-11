Left Menu

Deadly Encounters: The Tragedy of Human-Elephant Conflicts in Odisha

Two individuals lost their lives in separate elephant attacks in Odisha's Angul district. A woman and a man were killed by tuskers in the Chhendipada and Kaniha forest ranges. Villagers demand preventive measures, blaming forest officials for inadequate safety infrastructures like solar fencing and trenches.

In a tragic series of events, two people were killed by elephants in Odisha's Angul district, according to police statements. Separate incidents unfolded in Chhendipada and Kaniha forest ranges on Wednesday, leaving a woman and a man dead.

The first incident involved 48-year-old Mandodari Sahoo who was attacked by a tusker while returning home on her motorcycle after visiting her paddy field. Villagers accused forest officials of negligence and demanded the installation of solar fencing and trenches to prevent such fatalities. Forest Range Officer S Mohapatra promised compensation to the victim's family.

In another tragic event, 60-year-old Brindaban Sahoo met a similar demise in the Kaniha range. Villagers reacted with anger, temporarily capturing a forest ranger before police intervened. This highlights ongoing tensions between villagers and forest officials over safety measures.

