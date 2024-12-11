Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over University Appointments in West Bengal

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu criticized Governor CV Ananda Bose for allegedly bypassing legal procedures in appointing vice-chancellors in state universities. Basu accused the governor of creating a rift with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by making arbitrary decisions. A Raj Bhavan source dismissed the claims.

The West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu has publicly criticized Governor CV Ananda Bose, accusing him of attempting to sow discord with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Basu claims that the governor has been bypassing proper legal procedures in the appointment of vice-chancellors in state universities.

Basu's accusations arise amidst the tabling of the Bhawanipur Global University Bill, 2024, where he highlighted the governor's alleged arbitrary actions despite a Supreme Court directive specifying the chief minister's role in such appointments. Basu urged the governor to adhere to constitutional provisions.

A Raj Bhavan source refuted Basu's claims, stating the education minister is deliberately creating unnecessary conflict. Despite the growing tensions, a recent meeting between the governor and the chief minister was described as cordial, lasting around 45 minutes.

