Europe Must Bolster Defense to Deter Russia, Says Lithuanian Minister

Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovile Sakaliene urges Europe to increase its defense spending to reduce reliance on the U.S. and counter threats from Russia and China. She praises U.S. Pentagon nominee Hegseth's tough approach despite allegations. Sakaliene stresses Lithuania's commitment to high defense spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 00:33 IST
Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovile Sakaliene called for Europe to step up its defense spending, arguing that the U.S. bears a disproportionate share of Western defense costs. Speaking at the Reuters NEXT conference, Sakaliene stressed the importance of deterring threats from Russia and China.

Sakaliene praised the tough approach of U.S. Pentagon nominee Pete Hegseth, despite controversies surrounding his past. She mentioned the challenges faced by the Western world in procuring munitions for Ukraine and the need for decisive action.

The Minister committed Lithuania to maintaining its defense budget at 3.5% of GDP, with plans to increase it. She highlighted the strategic necessity for the U.S. to stay involved in Europe while recognizing America's primary focus lies elsewhere. Sakaliene warned of the potential for further Russian expansion if the war in Ukraine is frozen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

