Left Menu

Mystery Drones Over New Jersey: Unraveling the Puzzle

The Pentagon confirmed that drones sighted over New Jersey were neither from a foreign entity nor the U.S. military. The origins of these drones remain unknown and the investigation has been handed over to local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2024 00:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 00:51 IST
Mystery Drones Over New Jersey: Unraveling the Puzzle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday that the drones sighted over New Jersey were not linked to any foreign entity or adversary. The mysterious drones have caused considerable intrigue among local residents.

Sabrina Singh, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, clarified that these drones were also not part of any U.S. military operations. The lack of identification adds another layer of mystery to their origin and purpose.

Local law enforcement agencies are now taking charge of the investigation, attempting to uncover where these drones came from and what their objectives, if any, might be. The situation continues to develop, drawing attention from both officials and the public alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024