Mystery Drones Over New Jersey: Unraveling the Puzzle

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday that the drones sighted over New Jersey were not linked to any foreign entity or adversary. The mysterious drones have caused considerable intrigue among local residents.

Sabrina Singh, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, clarified that these drones were also not part of any U.S. military operations. The lack of identification adds another layer of mystery to their origin and purpose.

Local law enforcement agencies are now taking charge of the investigation, attempting to uncover where these drones came from and what their objectives, if any, might be. The situation continues to develop, drawing attention from both officials and the public alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)