Luxury Real Estate Moguls Face Sex-Trafficking Charges

Two luxury real estate agents have been accused of sex-trafficking after allegedly assaulting multiple women. Oren and Tal Alexander, alongside their brother Alon, were implicated in a decade-long pattern of abuse, according to federal prosecutors.

The brothers were apprehended in Florida and will face charges in New York. Authorities claim they used their status to facilitate these crimes. If found guilty, they could receive life sentences.

The allegations outline a series of incidents where the brothers allegedly drugged and assaulted women at social events, sometimes offering concert tickets afterwards. The defendants have denied all allegations, and the case underlines the U.S. Attorney's commitment to tackling sex trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)