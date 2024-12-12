Luxury Real Estate Moguls Face Sex-Trafficking Charges
The Alexander brothers, luxury real estate agents, were arrested on sex-trafficking charges, accused of drugging and assaulting women. They are alleged to have used their influence to create such opportunities over ten years. They face up to life in prison if convicted.
Two luxury real estate agents have been accused of sex-trafficking after allegedly assaulting multiple women. Oren and Tal Alexander, alongside their brother Alon, were implicated in a decade-long pattern of abuse, according to federal prosecutors.
The brothers were apprehended in Florida and will face charges in New York. Authorities claim they used their status to facilitate these crimes. If found guilty, they could receive life sentences.
The allegations outline a series of incidents where the brothers allegedly drugged and assaulted women at social events, sometimes offering concert tickets afterwards. The defendants have denied all allegations, and the case underlines the U.S. Attorney's commitment to tackling sex trafficking.
(With inputs from agencies.)
