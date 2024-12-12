Left Menu

Luxury Real Estate Moguls Face Sex-Trafficking Charges

The Alexander brothers, luxury real estate agents, were arrested on sex-trafficking charges, accused of drugging and assaulting women. They are alleged to have used their influence to create such opportunities over ten years. They face up to life in prison if convicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 02:16 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 02:16 IST
Luxury Real Estate Moguls Face Sex-Trafficking Charges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two luxury real estate agents have been accused of sex-trafficking after allegedly assaulting multiple women. Oren and Tal Alexander, alongside their brother Alon, were implicated in a decade-long pattern of abuse, according to federal prosecutors.

The brothers were apprehended in Florida and will face charges in New York. Authorities claim they used their status to facilitate these crimes. If found guilty, they could receive life sentences.

The allegations outline a series of incidents where the brothers allegedly drugged and assaulted women at social events, sometimes offering concert tickets afterwards. The defendants have denied all allegations, and the case underlines the U.S. Attorney's commitment to tackling sex trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024