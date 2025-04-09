Left Menu

Rajasthan's Water Woes: Former CM Vasundhara Raje Slams Officials

Vasundhara Raje, former chief minister of Rajasthan, criticized officials over the severe drinking water crisis in Jhalawar, questioning their use of funds from the Jal Jeevan Mission. She demanded accountability and expressed dissatisfaction with their explanations, while local Congress leaders dismissed her actions as a political façade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:29 IST
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has taken a strong stance against the inadequacies of local officials in addressing the dire drinking water crisis ravaging Jhalawar district. During her visit, she openly rebuked officials, questioning the allocation and apparent mismanagement of funds earmarked under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Raje pointed out that the Prime Minister had allocated Rs 42,000 crores under the initiative, demanding transparency about Jhalawar's share. She highlighted the urgent need for appropriate action to mitigate the crisis, which has caused significant distress among the region's populace, particularly during the hottest months of the year.

Despite her urgency, local Congress leaders have criticized Raje's reprimands, accusing her of staging a 'false show.' Nand Singh Rathore, Congress Sevadal Jhalawar district president, alleged that the officials in question are closely aligned with Raje, undermining her criticisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

