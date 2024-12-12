Tragedy Strikes Wedding: Celebratory Firing Claims Young Girl's Life

A 13-year-old girl was fatally wounded in a tragic incident of celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, according to police reports on Thursday.

The unfortunate event took place on Wednesday night, as the girl and her family attended a reception at a banquet hall on Bhiwani Road.

Inspector Sunil Kumar, the Station House Officer of Charkhi Dadri, conveyed that initial investigations indicated youth were celebrating and dancing when the firing occurred. Authorities are currently analyzing event footage to pinpoint those responsible, and a case under BNS Section 106 has been filed for causing death by negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)