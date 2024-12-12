FBI's Wray Steps Down Paving Way for Kash Patel

FBI Director Christopher Wray has declared his intention to step down at the conclusion of President Joe Biden's term in January, opening a path for President-elect Donald Trump's nominee, Kash Patel, to assume leadership.

Wray expressed his desire to maintain the FBI's focus on its primary mission, protecting it from becoming entangled in political controversies. This transition has received praise from Trump, who values Patel as a loyal ally.

The move follows Wray's recent fallout with Trump after the FBI's involvement in investigating the handling of classified documents. Patel's appointment is seen by Trump as pivotal to restoring the agency's efficiency and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)