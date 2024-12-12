FBI's Wray Steps Down Paving Way for Kash Patel
FBI Director Christopher Wray announced his resignation at the end of President Biden's term, paving the way for Trump’s nominee Kash Patel. Wray's decision aims to maintain focus on FBI's mission, avoiding political turmoil. Trump supports the change, seeing Patel as essential for restoring FBI's integrity.
- Country:
- United States
FBI Director Christopher Wray has declared his intention to step down at the conclusion of President Joe Biden's term in January, opening a path for President-elect Donald Trump's nominee, Kash Patel, to assume leadership.
Wray expressed his desire to maintain the FBI's focus on its primary mission, protecting it from becoming entangled in political controversies. This transition has received praise from Trump, who values Patel as a loyal ally.
The move follows Wray's recent fallout with Trump after the FBI's involvement in investigating the handling of classified documents. Patel's appointment is seen by Trump as pivotal to restoring the agency's efficiency and integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah
Ethics Pledges: A Trump-Biden Transition Comparison
Biden Pushes for Increased Ukrainian Military Conscription
Biden's Last Stand: $725M Weapons Package for Ukraine
FBI says it is investigating 'numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents' targeting Trump administration nominees, reports AP.