Left Menu

FBI's Wray Steps Down Paving Way for Kash Patel

FBI Director Christopher Wray announced his resignation at the end of President Biden's term, paving the way for Trump’s nominee Kash Patel. Wray's decision aims to maintain focus on FBI's mission, avoiding political turmoil. Trump supports the change, seeing Patel as essential for restoring FBI's integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 10:48 IST
FBI's Wray Steps Down Paving Way for Kash Patel
  • Country:
  • United States

FBI Director Christopher Wray has declared his intention to step down at the conclusion of President Joe Biden's term in January, opening a path for President-elect Donald Trump's nominee, Kash Patel, to assume leadership.

Wray expressed his desire to maintain the FBI's focus on its primary mission, protecting it from becoming entangled in political controversies. This transition has received praise from Trump, who values Patel as a loyal ally.

The move follows Wray's recent fallout with Trump after the FBI's involvement in investigating the handling of classified documents. Patel's appointment is seen by Trump as pivotal to restoring the agency's efficiency and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024