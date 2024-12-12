Accusations Heat Up: Woody Allen's Former Chef Sues Over Military Bias

Woody Allen is facing a legal storm as his former personal chef accuses him and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, of unjustly firing him due to his service in the US Army Reserves. The lawsuit, filed by chef Hermie Fajardo, claims the dismissal came after raising questions about his pay.

Fajardo was employed as Allen's full-time chef in June 2024, for a salary of USD 85,000, with all parties aware of his need for military training leaves. However, the dispute erupted following Fajardo's extended training absence, which allegedly led to heightened animosity and eventual termination.

The lawsuit further implicates Allen and Previn in violating labor laws and causing emotional distress. The complaint notes that after the dismissal, they criticized Fajardo's culinary skills, a critique he vehemently denies, claiming it emerged only post-litigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)