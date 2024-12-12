Left Menu

Escalating Violence in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip have killed at least 35 Palestinians, including women and children. Strikes targeted residential and aid areas, resulting in numerous injuries. Arab mediators' ceasefire efforts have failed, while the international community calls for immediate peace amid mounting casualties and humanitarian distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 12:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Early Thursday, Israeli airstrikes claimed the lives of at least 35 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to WAFA, the Palestinian news agency. Among the deceased were women and children, victims of a bombing in a Gaza City residential building. In a separate incident, 15 displaced individuals were killed in a housing strike west of Nuseirat camp.

Further south in Rafah, WAFA reports 13 additional fatalities and several injuries following a strike on aid providers. In Khan Younis, an airstrike critically wounded security personnel tasked with protecting aid shipments. The Israeli military has not issued a response regarding these strikes.

Desperate efforts to broker a ceasefire, led by Arab, Egyptian, and Qatari mediators, backed by the United States, have yet to yield results. The UN General Assembly has called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the release of hostages. Despite these efforts, over 44,800 deaths have been reported, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

