Putin Praises Russia's Role in Freeing Gaza Hostages

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin met with Russian nationals liberated from Gaza captivity, citing strong ties with Palestinians as key to their release. Former hostage Alexander Trufanov thanked Putin for his efforts. Russia maintains a balanced position in the Middle East conflict, advocating a two-state solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 04:49 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 04:49 IST
Meeting with recently freed Russian captives from Gaza, President Vladimir Putin highlighted Russia's longstanding relations with the Palestinian people as crucial in securing their release. Putin credited Hamas' leadership for this resolution, referring to the gesture as a significant humanitarian act.

Among the freed, Alexander Trufanov, who endured nearly 500 days in captivity before a February release, expressed gratitude towards the Russian government and hoped for remaining hostages' freedom. A somber touch marked the meeting as flowers were presented to families, mourning lost loved ones.

Russia's efforts to balance its Middle Eastern diplomacy were evident as Putin reiterated support for a two-state solution. The presence of Russia's chief rabbi emphasized the broader cultural and religious ties underpinning Russia's foreign policy strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

