Left Menu

New Jersey's Climate Superfund Bill Targets Fossil Fuel Giants

New Jersey is considering a bill to create a Climate Superfund, charging oil and gas facilities fees to combat climate change. The measure would impose charges on fossil fuel producers to fund climate adaptation projects. The proposal faces opposition from business lobbies citing increased costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trenton | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:01 IST
New Jersey's Climate Superfund Bill Targets Fossil Fuel Giants
oilfields Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United States

New Jersey may soon implement a Climate Superfund bill, targeting fossil fuel companies to help the state tackle climate change. The proposed legislation, currently under consideration in the state Senate, seeks to create a financial reserve by imposing fees on oil and gas producers. This fund aims to finance programs to enhance the state's resilience against severe weather events.

Supporters argue that the move is crucial for safeguarding communities and infrastructure, with advocates like Matt Smith from Food & Water Watch urging immediate action. However, the plan has met resistance from the business community. Critics, including the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, claim that the bill unfairly raises costs for consumers without effectively addressing greenhouse gas emissions.

The initiative is part of a broader trend seen in states such as Vermont, New York, and California, where similar measures are being explored or have already been enacted. New Jersey lawmakers are tasked with assessing the environmental damages since 1995 to hold responsible parties accountable, amid concerns of potential federal law conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024