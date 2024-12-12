Tension at Shahi Jama Masjid: Violence Shakes Sambhal

In a significant development, a violent clash that occurred on November 24 at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal has led to the transferal of a crucial case from Moradabad to Sambhal. The incident resulted in the tragic loss of four lives and left several others injured, according to local police reports on Thursday.

As per statements from Sambhal Kotwali Station House Officer Anuj Kumar Tomar, the case was initially lodged by Naseem, son of Shareef, at the Moradabad Pakbara police station. The complaint was shifted to Sambhal for a more focused investigation. Allegations in the FIR indicate that miscreants from the Turk community had instigated violence during a court-directed survey at the mosque.

Further details reported by Additional Superintendent of Police Sreesh Chandra reveal that the confrontation occurred amid tension between local Turk and Pathan groups. Initial filings were made in Moradabad as a zero FIR, escalating into a full-fledged inquiry in Sambhal after severity of the incident came to light.

(With inputs from agencies.)