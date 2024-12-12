Supreme Court Clarifies Criteria for Abetment of Suicide
The Supreme Court underscored that mere harassment does not suffice for an abetment of suicide conviction, stressing the need for concrete evidence of incitement. This decision arose from a case involving allegations against a woman's in-laws. The ruling could potentially aid the accused in similar cases.
Mere harassment isn't enough to convict someone of abetment of suicide; there must be clear incitement, the Supreme Court ruled.
The decision involved a case where a woman's in-laws were accused of harassment leading to her suicide, gaining significance amid similar recent cases.
The court emphasized that without evidence of intention to abet, abetment claims cannot hold.
