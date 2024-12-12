Left Menu

Gangland Warning: Explosive Demonstration Targets Dance Clubs

Rohit Godara, linked with Goldy Brar, claimed responsibility for bombings in Chandigarh and Gurugram, targeting clubs alleged of tax evasion and illegal dealings. The blasts were described as a 'trailer,' with threats of larger attacks. Gurugram Police arrested Sachin Taliyan linked to the incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:56 IST
  • India

In a disturbing turn of events, notorious gangster Rohit Godara, known for his association with Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for recent bomb blasts targeting urban clubs.

Godara's social media post branded these acts as mere 'trailers,' accusing club operators of illegal financial activities and tax evasion.

The Gurugram Police have apprehended Sachin Taliyan, unveiling crucial information about the attacks as they continue their investigation to bring more suspects to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

