Gangland Warning: Explosive Demonstration Targets Dance Clubs

In a disturbing turn of events, notorious gangster Rohit Godara, known for his association with Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for recent bomb blasts targeting urban clubs.

Godara's social media post branded these acts as mere 'trailers,' accusing club operators of illegal financial activities and tax evasion.

The Gurugram Police have apprehended Sachin Taliyan, unveiling crucial information about the attacks as they continue their investigation to bring more suspects to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)