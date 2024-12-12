Strengthening Ties: Nepal's Army Chief Honored by India

In a landmark ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu awarded the honorary rank of 'General of Indian Army' to Nepal's Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel on Thursday. This honor, awarded at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, celebrates Sigdel's remarkable military expertise and his indispensable role in enhancing Nepal's cordial relations with India since 1950.

The unique tradition of bestowing honorary titles between the Nepal and Indian Army chiefs symbolizes the strengthening bond between the two countries. Last month, Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel conferred a similar honor to Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Kathmandu, reflecting mutual respect and cooperation.

Currently on an official visit to India, General Sigdel's presence underscores the ongoing commitment to fortifying defense ties. Throughout his illustrious career, Sigdel has excelled in various command assignments and international peacekeeping operations, highlighting his leadership and dedication to refining global military camaraderie.

(With inputs from agencies.)