Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Nepal's Army Chief Honored by India

General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Nepal's Army Chief, was conferred the honorary rank of 'General of Indian Army' by President Droupadi Murmu. The tradition enhances ties between Nepal and India. Sigdel's four-decade military career showcases his leadership, contributing to fostering relations with foreign armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:26 IST
Strengthening Ties: Nepal's Army Chief Honored by India
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu awarded the honorary rank of 'General of Indian Army' to Nepal's Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel on Thursday. This honor, awarded at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, celebrates Sigdel's remarkable military expertise and his indispensable role in enhancing Nepal's cordial relations with India since 1950.

The unique tradition of bestowing honorary titles between the Nepal and Indian Army chiefs symbolizes the strengthening bond between the two countries. Last month, Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel conferred a similar honor to Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Kathmandu, reflecting mutual respect and cooperation.

Currently on an official visit to India, General Sigdel's presence underscores the ongoing commitment to fortifying defense ties. Throughout his illustrious career, Sigdel has excelled in various command assignments and international peacekeeping operations, highlighting his leadership and dedication to refining global military camaraderie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024