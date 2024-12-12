Family Sentenced in Tragic Dowry Death Case

A local court has handed out severe sentences in a chilling dowry death case, sending Tribhuvan Vishwakarma to prison for 10 years, while his parents, Vipin Chand Vishwakarma and Sonmati Vishwakarma, received seven-year sentences.

The judiciary found the Vishwakarma family culpable in the murder of Sheela Sharma, the victim of dowry demands that spiraled into a deadly confrontation three years after her marriage to Tribhuvan. Additional Sessions Judge Abhay Pratap Singh delivered the judgment, also imposing a fine of Rs 8,000 on the convicts.

Should they fail to pay, they face an additional two-month imprisonment. The tragedy unfolded in 2019, with Sheela found strangled at her in-laws' home. Investigations revealed fatal demands for Rs 1.30 lakh, driving Sheela's family to seek justice through the courts.

