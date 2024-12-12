Family Sentenced in Tragic Dowry Death Case
A court sentenced Tribhuvan Vishwakarma to 10 years and his parents to seven years in prison for the murder of Sheela Sharma over a dowry issue. The case highlighted the grim reality of dowry-related crimes. Convictions followed detailed police investigations revealing dowry demands and marital cruelty.
- Country:
- India
A local court has handed out severe sentences in a chilling dowry death case, sending Tribhuvan Vishwakarma to prison for 10 years, while his parents, Vipin Chand Vishwakarma and Sonmati Vishwakarma, received seven-year sentences.
The judiciary found the Vishwakarma family culpable in the murder of Sheela Sharma, the victim of dowry demands that spiraled into a deadly confrontation three years after her marriage to Tribhuvan. Additional Sessions Judge Abhay Pratap Singh delivered the judgment, also imposing a fine of Rs 8,000 on the convicts.
Should they fail to pay, they face an additional two-month imprisonment. The tragedy unfolded in 2019, with Sheela found strangled at her in-laws' home. Investigations revealed fatal demands for Rs 1.30 lakh, driving Sheela's family to seek justice through the courts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- dowry
- murder
- sentencing
- Sheela Sharma
- Tribhuvan Vishwakarma
- court
- conviction
- India
- demand
- fine
ALSO READ
Malaysian Court Drops 1MDB-Linked Corruption Charges Against Najib Razak
Malaysian Court Drops 1MDB Charges Against Najib Razak
CM Mohan Yadav Courts UK Investors to Boost Madhya Pradesh's Growth
Streamlining Justice: CJI Suggests Preemptive Court Communication
Delhi High Court Criticizes Health Facilities Amid BJP MPs' Push for Ayushman Bharat Scheme