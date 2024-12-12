Left Menu

Diplomatic Deadlock: Justice Eludes Assault Victims

New Zealand police claim two Vietnamese officials attacked two servers at a Wellington restaurant but can't face charges due to lack of an extradition treaty. Despite solid evidence, the suspects returned to Vietnam. The victims urge further pressure on Vietnam for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:47 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand authorities are certain that two Vietnamese officials sexually assaulted young servers at a Wellington restaurant, stating the crime clearly before the men returned to Vietnam. The absence of an extradition treaty renders them unable to press charges, police revealed Thursday.

In March, just before Vietnamese Prime Minister Ph?m Minh Chính's visit to New Zealand, the two men connected to Vietnamese police allegedly attacked Alison Cook and another server in a private karaoke room, groping and forcibly intoxicating them.

New Zealand police regret not seeking justice, as confirmed identities emerged only after the suspects fled the country. Diplomatic immunity does not apply here, leaving few options. Victims demand stronger action to set a precedent against escaping prosecution for sex crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

