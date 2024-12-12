Tragic Mumbai Bus Accident: Heroic Act or Heartless Theft?

In a disturbing turn of events following the tragic BEST bus accident in Mumbai, an unidentified man allegedly stole jewelry from one of the victims, Fatima Kaniz Ansari, under the guise of assisting her, police reported on Thursday.

The incident, which was captured on a viral video, unfolded when the man purportedly assured bystanders of returning the valuables to Ansari's family. However, the police have now launched a theft investigation based on the bereaved family's complaint.

The calamity occurred as a speeding BEST bus plowed into pedestrians on Kurla's SG Barve Marg, leading to multiple casualties. The driver has been apprehended for culpable homicide, while Ansari's case adds another tragic dimension to the catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies.)