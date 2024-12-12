Left Menu

Tragic Mumbai Bus Accident: Heroic Act or Heartless Theft?

A tragic incident in Mumbai saw a BEST bus accident leading to seven deaths, including Fatima Kaniz Ansari. Amidst the chaos, a man allegedly stole Ansari's jewelry under the guise of assisting. The police are investigating the case, having registered it under theft-related sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:01 IST
Tragic Mumbai Bus Accident: Heroic Act or Heartless Theft?
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing turn of events following the tragic BEST bus accident in Mumbai, an unidentified man allegedly stole jewelry from one of the victims, Fatima Kaniz Ansari, under the guise of assisting her, police reported on Thursday.

The incident, which was captured on a viral video, unfolded when the man purportedly assured bystanders of returning the valuables to Ansari's family. However, the police have now launched a theft investigation based on the bereaved family's complaint.

The calamity occurred as a speeding BEST bus plowed into pedestrians on Kurla's SG Barve Marg, leading to multiple casualties. The driver has been apprehended for culpable homicide, while Ansari's case adds another tragic dimension to the catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024