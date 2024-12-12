Restoring the Darbar Move: A Step Towards Unity in Jammu & Kashmir

In a move to bridge cultural and linguistic divides, veteran Congress leader Karan Singh lauded Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for reinstating the historic 'Darbar move' in Jammu and Kashmir. The tradition, paused in 2021, involved relocating government offices between Srinagar and Jammu to maintain regional inclusivity.

The 'Darbar move' aimed to ensure governance accessibility in both regions, fostering unity despite the cessation by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who highlighted administrative efficiencies through digital transition. Abdullah argued that certain traditions transcend financial concerns, emphasizing balanced regional development over costs.

Originally initiated by Maharaja Ranbir Singh, the practice has been central to maintaining harmony in the region. Singh pointed out its economic significance for Jammu, urging for the continuation of traditions that bind diverse cultures.

