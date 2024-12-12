Left Menu

Restoring the Darbar Move: A Step Towards Unity in Jammu & Kashmir

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh congratulates Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for reviving the 'Darbar move,' a tradition of seasonal government relocations in Jammu and Kashmir, halted in 2021. This move emphasizes bridging cultural differences and promoting unity between regions, despite financial costs associated with the practice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:11 IST
In a move to bridge cultural and linguistic divides, veteran Congress leader Karan Singh lauded Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for reinstating the historic 'Darbar move' in Jammu and Kashmir. The tradition, paused in 2021, involved relocating government offices between Srinagar and Jammu to maintain regional inclusivity.

The 'Darbar move' aimed to ensure governance accessibility in both regions, fostering unity despite the cessation by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who highlighted administrative efficiencies through digital transition. Abdullah argued that certain traditions transcend financial concerns, emphasizing balanced regional development over costs.

Originally initiated by Maharaja Ranbir Singh, the practice has been central to maintaining harmony in the region. Singh pointed out its economic significance for Jammu, urging for the continuation of traditions that bind diverse cultures.

