Mission Mode Recruitment: Central Efforts to Tackle Staff Shortage
Central ministries are urged to address staff shortages by filling vacancies promptly. Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlights efforts through Rozgar Melas initiated in 2022, distributing thousands of appointment letters. Measures include setting up Special Reservation Cells and appointing Liaison Officers to oversee recruitment compliance.
Central ministries and departments have been repeatedly directed to address the prevalent staff shortages by filling up vacancies within set timelines, as reported to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh responded to queries about the government's awareness of staff shortages ranging between 30 to 60 percent in ministries, departments, and PSUs, attributing to minimal recruitment since 2019. To combat this, instructions have been issued to fill the vacant posts in mission mode through initiatives like Rozgar Melas, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2022.
Singh informed that 13 Rozgar Melas have been conducted across various states, distributing numerous appointment letters. The ongoing process to address the vacancies also involves forming in-house committees to analyze and resolve the root causes of unfilled positions and appointing Liaison Officers to ensure compliance with reservation policies.
