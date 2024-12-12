Left Menu

Mission Mode Recruitment: Central Efforts to Tackle Staff Shortage

Central ministries are urged to address staff shortages by filling vacancies promptly. Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlights efforts through Rozgar Melas initiated in 2022, distributing thousands of appointment letters. Measures include setting up Special Reservation Cells and appointing Liaison Officers to oversee recruitment compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:14 IST
Mission Mode Recruitment: Central Efforts to Tackle Staff Shortage
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central ministries and departments have been repeatedly directed to address the prevalent staff shortages by filling up vacancies within set timelines, as reported to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh responded to queries about the government's awareness of staff shortages ranging between 30 to 60 percent in ministries, departments, and PSUs, attributing to minimal recruitment since 2019. To combat this, instructions have been issued to fill the vacant posts in mission mode through initiatives like Rozgar Melas, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2022.

Singh informed that 13 Rozgar Melas have been conducted across various states, distributing numerous appointment letters. The ongoing process to address the vacancies also involves forming in-house committees to analyze and resolve the root causes of unfilled positions and appointing Liaison Officers to ensure compliance with reservation policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024