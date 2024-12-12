Left Menu

Compensation for Discriminated LGBT Veterans Announced

British veterans affected by past discrimination due to their sexual orientation or gender identity will receive compensation from the government. Prior to 2000, the military expelled LGBT personnel. A new program offers up to 70,000 pounds to right historical wrongs, although some advocates feel the compensation is insufficient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:27 IST
Compensation for Discriminated LGBT Veterans Announced
paramilitary forces Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government has announced a compensation program for military veterans discharged or discriminated against due to their sexual orientation or gender identity, offering up to 70,000 pounds per individual. This initiative seeks to address past injustices faced by LGBT service members.

Before the year 2000, lesbian, gay, or transgender military personnel were deemed unfit for service, leading to their expulsion. Many faced harsh scrutiny and investigations regarding their sexual orientation. Defence Secretary John Healey described this treatment as a "moral stain," affirming the government's commitment to amending past wrongs.

Despite a 75 million pound fund for the program, including 50,000 pounds for those dismissed and additional compensations, critics argue the amounts fall short. Advocates like Craig Jones assert that the compensation does not adequately reflect the suffering endured by affected personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024