Compensation for Discriminated LGBT Veterans Announced

The British government has announced a compensation program for military veterans discharged or discriminated against due to their sexual orientation or gender identity, offering up to 70,000 pounds per individual. This initiative seeks to address past injustices faced by LGBT service members.

Before the year 2000, lesbian, gay, or transgender military personnel were deemed unfit for service, leading to their expulsion. Many faced harsh scrutiny and investigations regarding their sexual orientation. Defence Secretary John Healey described this treatment as a "moral stain," affirming the government's commitment to amending past wrongs.

Despite a 75 million pound fund for the program, including 50,000 pounds for those dismissed and additional compensations, critics argue the amounts fall short. Advocates like Craig Jones assert that the compensation does not adequately reflect the suffering endured by affected personnel.

