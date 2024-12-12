Left Menu

Call for Justice in Bangladesh: Lawyers Rally at Alipore

Lawyers at Alipore court held a protest demanding peace and rights protection for minorities in Bangladesh, following increased violence there. They also criticized a Bangladeshi court's decision regarding Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das' bail plea. The country's minority Hindus have faced over 200 attacks since August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Alipore court lawyers organized a rally, protesting alleged violence against minorities in Bangladesh and demanding the interim government safeguard everyone's rights.

They expressed concerns over a Bangladeshi court's refusal to expedite the hearing of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das' bail petition in a sedition case, asserting that justice and self-defense rights should be upheld.

Bangladesh has experienced turmoil since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government, leading to over 200 attacks on the country's Hindu minority, which makes up 8% of the population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

