Call for Justice in Bangladesh: Lawyers Rally at Alipore
Lawyers at Alipore court held a protest demanding peace and rights protection for minorities in Bangladesh, following increased violence there. They also criticized a Bangladeshi court's decision regarding Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das' bail plea. The country's minority Hindus have faced over 200 attacks since August.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:35 IST
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Alipore court lawyers organized a rally, protesting alleged violence against minorities in Bangladesh and demanding the interim government safeguard everyone's rights.
They expressed concerns over a Bangladeshi court's refusal to expedite the hearing of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das' bail petition in a sedition case, asserting that justice and self-defense rights should be upheld.
Bangladesh has experienced turmoil since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government, leading to over 200 attacks on the country's Hindu minority, which makes up 8% of the population.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Upheaval in Peru's Mining Sector: Congress Ousts Energy Minister Amid Protests
Bayern Fans Protest Against PSG's Al-Khelaifi: A Controversial Figure in Soccer
Uttar Pradesh Government Takes Action Against Sambhal Protesters
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid noisy protests by Opposition members over various issues.
Sambhal violence: Protesters to pay for damage to property, UP govt may put up posters of 'stone pelters' at public places, says spokesperson.