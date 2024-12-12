Call for Justice in Bangladesh: Lawyers Rally at Alipore

On Thursday, Alipore court lawyers organized a rally, protesting alleged violence against minorities in Bangladesh and demanding the interim government safeguard everyone's rights.

They expressed concerns over a Bangladeshi court's refusal to expedite the hearing of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das' bail petition in a sedition case, asserting that justice and self-defense rights should be upheld.

Bangladesh has experienced turmoil since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government, leading to over 200 attacks on the country's Hindu minority, which makes up 8% of the population.

