Delhi's Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: A Verification Drive

The Delhi Police have identified more than 20 individuals as part of a concerted effort against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, particularly in the Seemapuri area of East Delhi, according to police sources.

Various police teams are visiting areas like Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, and Jamia Nagar to scrutinize voter IDs and Aadhar cards of those suspected of residing illegally, an officer stated.

The LG Secretariat has instructed the Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner to initiate a two-month campaign aimed at uncovering and addressing the presence of illegal immigrants in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)