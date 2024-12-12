Heroic Rescue: Stopping Human Trafficking at the Indo-Nepal Border

In a daring rescue operation, a 17-year-old girl was saved from the brink of being trafficked from Nepal to India at the Indo-Nepal international border. Officials from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), in a coordinated effort with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, executed the rescue on Wednesday.

The operation took place at the Rupaidiha Trade and Transit Route following reliable intelligence reports. During the operation, the team discovered the girl, a native of Surkhet, Nepal, in the company of Nar Damai, a Nepali national, who was leading her across the border.

Upon further interrogation, it surfaced that the girl, a minor, was being enticed to travel to Maharashtra without her family's consent. SSB handed Damai over to Nepal Police for legal action, while the girl was entrusted to a Nepal-based NGO, all according to the Standard Operating Procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)