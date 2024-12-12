Left Menu

Hungary's Bold Peace Proposal: Prisoner Exchange and Ceasefire

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban proposed a peace initiative and prisoner exchange to Russia, which was fully supported by the Kremlin. During a call with President Putin, Orban suggested a Christmas ceasefire and prisoner exchange with Ukraine. However, the proposals were refused by Ukraine, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Viktor Orban Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)

In a significant diplomatic move, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban put forth a peace initiative to Russia, which was met with full support from the Kremlin.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Orban discussed the proposals with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call, suggesting a major prisoner of war exchange alongside a Christmas ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Despite swift diplomatic efforts, including sending the proposal to the Hungarian embassy, Ukraine declined to accept any of the proposals, Peskov confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

