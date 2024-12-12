Hungary's Bold Peace Proposal: Prisoner Exchange and Ceasefire
Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban proposed a peace initiative and prisoner exchange to Russia, which was fully supported by the Kremlin. During a call with President Putin, Orban suggested a Christmas ceasefire and prisoner exchange with Ukraine. However, the proposals were refused by Ukraine, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:56 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban put forth a peace initiative to Russia, which was met with full support from the Kremlin.
According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Orban discussed the proposals with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call, suggesting a major prisoner of war exchange alongside a Christmas ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.
Despite swift diplomatic efforts, including sending the proposal to the Hungarian embassy, Ukraine declined to accept any of the proposals, Peskov confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Putin's Strategic Energy Talks: Navigating Trade Tensions in Kazakhstan
Putin's Strategic Visit: Strengthening Energy and Trade Ties with Kazakhstan
Putin's Diplomatic Dance in Kazakhstan: Energy, Trade, and Political Tensions
Kremlin Critic Faces New Trial Amidst Russian Crackdown on Dissent
India's Supercomputing Leap: A Self-Reliance Odyssey