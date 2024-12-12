Hungary's Bold Peace Proposal: Prisoner Exchange and Ceasefire

In a significant diplomatic move, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban put forth a peace initiative to Russia, which was met with full support from the Kremlin.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Orban discussed the proposals with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call, suggesting a major prisoner of war exchange alongside a Christmas ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Despite swift diplomatic efforts, including sending the proposal to the Hungarian embassy, Ukraine declined to accept any of the proposals, Peskov confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)