Diplomatic Discussions: Medvedev Meets Xi Jinping on Global Crises

Russian Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev and Chinese President Xi Jinping met to discuss the crises in Ukraine and Syria. Medvedev emphasized Russia's willingness for peace talks with Ukraine, provided Kyiv acknowledges the current situation, as reported by state news agency TASS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:13 IST
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, engaged in a pivotal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday to address the ongoing crises in Ukraine and Syria, as reported by TASS, a Russian state news agency.

During the discussions, Medvedev underscored Russia's openness to peace negotiations with Ukraine. He asserted, however, that any talks would only proceed if Ukrainian officials recognized the realities of the situation on the ground.

These talks highlight the complexities surrounding the geopolitical tensions in the region and underscore the significant diplomatic efforts being pursued by Russia in collaboration with China to navigate these turbulent waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

