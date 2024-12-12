Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, engaged in a pivotal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday to address the ongoing crises in Ukraine and Syria, as reported by TASS, a Russian state news agency.

During the discussions, Medvedev underscored Russia's openness to peace negotiations with Ukraine. He asserted, however, that any talks would only proceed if Ukrainian officials recognized the realities of the situation on the ground.

These talks highlight the complexities surrounding the geopolitical tensions in the region and underscore the significant diplomatic efforts being pursued by Russia in collaboration with China to navigate these turbulent waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)