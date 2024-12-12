Left Menu

Swift Arrests Following Shocking Ring Road Shooting

Six individuals have been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a man by shooting and throwing him from a 60-foot height near Kunjwani. The victim was hospitalized by locals. Police swiftly apprehended the suspects within 48 hours, recovering a weapon and the vehicle used in the crime.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested six individuals linked to a shocking attempted murder case involving open gunfire in the city's outskirts, authorities revealed on Thursday.

The harrowing incident occurred on Tuesday, where the assailants allegedly shot a man and subsequently hurled him from a height of 60 feet near Ring Road Kunjwani, according to a police spokesperson.

After locals rushed the victim to a hospital, police registered a case at Bishnah police station and launched a swift operation, arresting all six suspects within 48 hours. During interrogations, they confessed, leading to the recovery of a country-made pistol and the seizure of the vehicle used in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

