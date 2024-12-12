Swift Arrests Following Shocking Ring Road Shooting

Police have arrested six individuals linked to a shocking attempted murder case involving open gunfire in the city's outskirts, authorities revealed on Thursday.

The harrowing incident occurred on Tuesday, where the assailants allegedly shot a man and subsequently hurled him from a height of 60 feet near Ring Road Kunjwani, according to a police spokesperson.

After locals rushed the victim to a hospital, police registered a case at Bishnah police station and launched a swift operation, arresting all six suspects within 48 hours. During interrogations, they confessed, leading to the recovery of a country-made pistol and the seizure of the vehicle used in the crime.

