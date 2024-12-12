Left Menu

Jharkhand's Bold Fiscal Move: Boosting Maiyan Samman Yojana Amidst Political Scrutiny

The Jharkhand Assembly passed a second supplementary budget of Rs 11,697.45 crore for fiscal 2024-25, prioritizing the Maiyan Samman Yojana. Controversy arose over increased criteria for this social security scheme for women, as BJP members voiced concerns over budgetary reallocations from areas like agriculture and health.

Ranchi | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:56 IST
The Jharkhand Assembly on Thursday approved a second supplementary budget amounting to Rs 11,697.45 crore for the 2024-25 financial year. A substantial sum, Rs 6,390.55 crore, is allocated to the women, child development and social security department, primarily to enhance the flagship Maiyan Samman Yojana.

Under this scheme, the state government previously distributed Rs 1,000 monthly to women aged 18 to 50, which will now rise to Rs 2,500 from December. However, BJP politicians, like Satyandra Nath Tiwary, criticized the introduction of new qualifying criteria, claiming it contradicts pre-election promises made by the ruling party.

Debate ensued with allegations that the government redirected funds from agriculture and health sectors to the Maiyan Samman Yojana. Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore countered, saying no department has surrendered funds and emphasized managing fiscal duties amid recent elections. The budget was ultimately passed through a voice vote.

