20 Years for 'Tantrik': Justice for the Child Victim

A court has handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a 'tantrik' found guilty of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl while pretending to treat her brother using occult methods.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Aditi Garg convicted the 45-year-old under section 6 of the POCSO Act and section 363 of the IPC, attributing the maximum sentence advocated by the prosecution.

Judge Garg highlighted the significance of child welfare, underscoring how sexual assault offenses breach fundamental human rights. The court also awarded Rs 2 lakh in compensation to the victim, reflecting the nation's vested interest in the care and development of its children.

(With inputs from agencies.)