Karnataka's Struggle with Waste Management: NGT Mandates Urgent Overhaul

The National Green Tribunal has criticized Karnataka's waste management tactics, urging state agencies to improve strategies across Urban Local Bodies. A detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) is required to address the deficiencies in sewage and solid waste handling. The tribunal will review progress on October 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:49 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a strong directive to Karnataka, indicating significant issues in its management of sewage and solid waste. The tribunal has called on the state to adopt a more coherent and efficient approach to waste management across its Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

In light of the tribunal's review, the state authorities must produce an Action Taken Report (ATR) detailing corrective measures for each ULB. Noteworthy cities impacted include Badami, Bellary, Bidar, Mangaluru, Davangere, Hubli-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, and Mysuru.

With no disclosable financial allocation for waste management in the ULBs thus far, the tribunal insists the next ATR should outline funding details and usage timelines. Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted the absence of a concrete plan despite years of reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

