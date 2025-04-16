Left Menu

Missing Student's Bold Move: Teenage Aspirations vs Parental Concerns

A missing class 10 student, upset over his parents' objection to his Army aspirations, was found at New Delhi Railway Station. The student, who went missing on April 14, was located through a coordinated effort by police and social media. He has been reunited with his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:47 IST
A class 10 student, who vanished on April 14 after leaving for coaching classes, was found at New Delhi Railway Station, revealing he fled due to parental disagreement over his Army dreams.

Police officer Krishna Gopal Sharma from Noida's Sector 113 station confirmed a missing complaint was filed. The student, who didn't attend his coaching session, triggered an investigation with his family spreading his picture on social media.

Swift police action, involving CCTV review and public inquiry, led to the student's discovery. The teenager expressed his wish to join the Army, opposed by his family, resulting in his temporary escape. He has since returned home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

