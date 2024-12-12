Amit Shah's Chhattisgarh Mission: Review, Recognition, and Resilience

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to undertake a three-day visit to the Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh from December 14. This strategic move will include a comprehensive review of the state's law-and-order situation and interactions with surrendered Naxals and local residents, according to informed sources.

Shah's itinerary, from December 14 to 16, will involve participation in various programs centered on security and peace. He will chair a security review meeting in Raipur and is slated to bestow the prestigious President's Colour Award upon the Chhattisgarh Police. Additionally, his schedule includes visiting Jagdalpur for engaging with surrendered Naxals and other community stakeholders.

Alongside attending the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics, Shah will honor martyrs in Jagdalpur and interact with the families affected by left-wing extremism. His visit underlines the ongoing 'Zero Tolerance' approach led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Naxalism, incorporating modern strategies to tackle insurgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)