Amit Shah's Chhattisgarh Mission: Review, Recognition, and Resilience
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected areas from December 14-16 to review the law-and-order situation, interact with surrendered Naxals, and participate in security-related events. He will also present the President's Colour Award to the Chhattisgarh Police, boosting their morale in Naxal operations.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to undertake a three-day visit to the Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh from December 14. This strategic move will include a comprehensive review of the state's law-and-order situation and interactions with surrendered Naxals and local residents, according to informed sources.
Shah's itinerary, from December 14 to 16, will involve participation in various programs centered on security and peace. He will chair a security review meeting in Raipur and is slated to bestow the prestigious President's Colour Award upon the Chhattisgarh Police. Additionally, his schedule includes visiting Jagdalpur for engaging with surrendered Naxals and other community stakeholders.
Alongside attending the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics, Shah will honor martyrs in Jagdalpur and interact with the families affected by left-wing extremism. His visit underlines the ongoing 'Zero Tolerance' approach led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Naxalism, incorporating modern strategies to tackle insurgency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah
Unveiling Peace: Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire and A Path Forward
Intense Security Operations in Poonch: Suspicious Movements Prompt Action
Peace Deal in Lebanon: Unarmed Path Forward
Ceasefire Sparks Hopes for Middle East Peace Efforts