Transport DG Adv James Mlawu Resigns to Pursue New Opportunities

The Department of Transport announced the resignation of its Director-General, Advocate James Mlawu, who is stepping down to explore new professional opportunities.

Mlawu will continue to serve in his position during a three-month notice period, from 1 December 2024 to 28 February 2025, as stipulated by the Public Service Act and the Senior Management Service (SMS) handbook.

Acknowledgement of Service

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy expressed her gratitude to Mlawu for his contributions to the department since his appointment in November 2022. “The Minister of Transport has thanked the Director-General for his service to the National Department and wished him every success in his future endeavors,” the department stated in an official release.

Transition and Next Steps

The Department of Transport confirmed that the Director-General post will be advertised in January 2025. The recruitment process will adhere to all required procedures under the Public Service Act to ensure a transparent and merit-based appointment.

Reflecting on Mlawu’s Tenure

During his tenure, Mlawu played a pivotal role in spearheading initiatives aimed at modernizing the transport sector. These included policy frameworks for sustainable mobility, enhancing public transport systems, and advancing the department’s efforts to meet its commitments to decarbonization in alignment with South Africa’s climate goals.

His leadership was instrumental in initiating key discussions on road infrastructure investment and fostering public-private partnerships to address the challenges in the country's transport systems.

Minister Creecy’s Commitment to Continuity

Minister Creecy emphasized that the department remains committed to maintaining momentum on its projects and priorities during the transition period. Interim measures will be implemented to ensure operational stability until a new Director-General is appointed.

Future Outlook

Mlawu’s departure marks a significant change for the Department of Transport, as it gears up for 2025 with its focus on strengthening transport infrastructure, improving commuter safety, and achieving its long-term goals of creating a more efficient, inclusive, and sustainable transport network.

The recruitment process for a new Director-General is anticipated to attract highly qualified candidates who can build on the foundations laid during Mlawu’s leadership.