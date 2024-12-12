Left Menu

Controversy and Critique Surround Disaster Management Amendment Bill 2024

The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has faced strong criticism from opposition members in Lok Sabha. They argue the bill promotes centralization, lacks clarity on climate change, and ignores the role of elected MPs. Concerns about reduced compensation for disaster victims have also been raised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:40 IST
Controversy and Critique Surround Disaster Management Amendment Bill 2024
  • India

The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, sparked significant criticism from opposition benches in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Detractors argue that the legislation merely creates an assemblage of organizations without addressing critical concerns.

TMC's Saugata Roy revealed dissatisfaction with the government's pandemic response, suggesting that the bill introduces unnecessary terms and fails to adhere to a holistic disaster management approach. Congress members also questioned the bill's intent and omissions, like the absence of 'climate change.'

Moreover, concerns of over-centralization and insufficient legislative roles for elected members were highlighted. Amidst these debates, BJP's Arun Govil emphasized disruptions in Parliament as a 'man-made disaster,' underscoring the need for resolutions that maintain its dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

