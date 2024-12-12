Trump's Inaugural Invitation: A Diplomatic Shindig
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump extended invitations to his inauguration to Chinese President Xi Jinping and other global leaders, as stated by a Trump transition spokesperson. The response from Xi remains uncertain, according to Karoline Leavitt during a Fox News interview.
In a gesture signaling potential diplomatic engagements, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has extended invitations for his upcoming inauguration to Chinese President Xi Jinping along with several other foreign leaders. This was confirmed on Thursday by a transition spokesperson for Trump's team.
With the inauguration set for next month in Washington, anticipation builds around the response from these international leaders. Among the invitees, Chinese President Xi Jinping's decision is particularly awaited as it could set the tone for U.S.-China relations under Trump's administration.
When pressed for confirmation on Xi's attendance, Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for the transition, informed Fox News that a response from the Chinese leader was still pending and labeled as 'to be determined'.
