Left Menu

Trump's Inaugural Invitation: A Diplomatic Shindig

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump extended invitations to his inauguration to Chinese President Xi Jinping and other global leaders, as stated by a Trump transition spokesperson. The response from Xi remains uncertain, according to Karoline Leavitt during a Fox News interview.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:47 IST
Trump's Inaugural Invitation: A Diplomatic Shindig
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a gesture signaling potential diplomatic engagements, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has extended invitations for his upcoming inauguration to Chinese President Xi Jinping along with several other foreign leaders. This was confirmed on Thursday by a transition spokesperson for Trump's team.

With the inauguration set for next month in Washington, anticipation builds around the response from these international leaders. Among the invitees, Chinese President Xi Jinping's decision is particularly awaited as it could set the tone for U.S.-China relations under Trump's administration.

When pressed for confirmation on Xi's attendance, Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for the transition, informed Fox News that a response from the Chinese leader was still pending and labeled as 'to be determined'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024