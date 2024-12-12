Zelenskiy's Frontline Visit: A Show of Strength

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a surprise visit to the frontline in southeastern Zaporizhzhia, a region under constant threat from occupiers. During his visit, he met with the 27th rocket artillery brigade, which operates the HIMARS division, to offer his support and express gratitude for their valiant defense of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk.

Sharing his visit on social media, Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of the brigade's mission. 'These guys are defending our Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions from the occupiers,' he wrote, underscoring the strategic importance of the region in Ukraine's ongoing conflict.

President Zelenskiy's visit serves as both a morale boost for the troops and a message of resilience and determination to continue pushing back against external threats. The trip also emphasizes the pivotal role of frontline units like the HIMARS division in safeguarding Ukrainian sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)