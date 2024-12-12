Blaze Quelled at Kaliningrad Shipyard

A fire erupted at a shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia, but it has since been put out, the RIA state news agency reported Thursday. The incident unfolded in the Baltic port city, where swift action from the emergency services ensured the situation was under control.

Despite the fire's intensity, authorities confirmed that no casualties occurred. This development offers some relief to the concerned parties involved in or associated with the shipyard's operations.

At this time, the precise cause of the blaze remains undetermined. Investigations are likely underway to understand the incident's origin and to implement any necessary safety measures to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)