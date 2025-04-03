Ukraine's Nighttime Vigil: Air Force Battles Russian Drone Attack
Russia launched 39 drones towards Ukraine overnight, the air force reported. Ukrainian defenses intercepted 28 and neutralized another seven through electronic warfare. The fate of the remaining four is unknown. This highlights ongoing tensions and Ukraine's resilience amidst aerial threats.
In a tense development overnight, the Ukrainian air force reported a series of drone attacks launched by Russia.
According to statements posted on Telegram, Ukrainian forces managed to intercept 28 of the 39 drones deployed. Another seven were neutralized by electronic warfare tactics, preventing them from reaching their intended targets.
The fate of the final four drones remains unaccounted for, illustrating the ongoing challenges Ukraine faces in countering aerial threats from its neighbour.
