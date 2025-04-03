Ukraine's Nighttime Vigil: Air Force Battles Russian Drone Attack

In a tense development overnight, the Ukrainian air force reported a series of drone attacks launched by Russia.

According to statements posted on Telegram, Ukrainian forces managed to intercept 28 of the 39 drones deployed. Another seven were neutralized by electronic warfare tactics, preventing them from reaching their intended targets.

The fate of the final four drones remains unaccounted for, illustrating the ongoing challenges Ukraine faces in countering aerial threats from its neighbour.

(With inputs from agencies.)