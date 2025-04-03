Left Menu

Ukraine's Nighttime Vigil: Air Force Battles Russian Drone Attack

Russia launched 39 drones towards Ukraine overnight, the air force reported. Ukrainian defenses intercepted 28 and neutralized another seven through electronic warfare. The fate of the remaining four is unknown. This highlights ongoing tensions and Ukraine's resilience amidst aerial threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:39 IST
Ukraine's Nighttime Vigil: Air Force Battles Russian Drone Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a tense development overnight, the Ukrainian air force reported a series of drone attacks launched by Russia.

According to statements posted on Telegram, Ukrainian forces managed to intercept 28 of the 39 drones deployed. Another seven were neutralized by electronic warfare tactics, preventing them from reaching their intended targets.

The fate of the final four drones remains unaccounted for, illustrating the ongoing challenges Ukraine faces in countering aerial threats from its neighbour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025