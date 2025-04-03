Russian FSB Searches Home of Navalny's Aide's Father Amidst Political Turmoil
Russian FSB officers conducted a search at the home of Mikhail Volkov, father of a former aide to the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Volkov is suspected of transferring funds to Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation. Navalny, who died in 2024, was seen as a key figure in the Russian opposition.
In a significant development, officers from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) have conducted a search of the home belonging to Mikhail Volkov, the father of Leonid Volkov, a former aide to the deceased opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The search was confirmed by Mikhail Volkov's son in a video message on Telegram.
Mikhail Volkov, a prominent mathematics professor, was reportedly served with official documents, as shown in footage from UralLive media. Investigators suspect Volkov senior of having transferred funds to Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, which the Russian government has banned as an extremist entity. Leonid Volkov claims this search is an act of revenge against him for his political activities opposing the Kremlin.
Alexei Navalny's sudden death in 2024 has left a vacuum in Russia's opposition leadership. The Kremlin portrays Navalny's allies as agents of Western interference, while President Putin is said to maintain strong domestic support. Navalny had long criticized Putin's administration, predicting potential political upheaval in Russia.
