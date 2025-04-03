The ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine has reportedly seen new developments as Russian forces have taken control of the settlements of Vesele and Lobkove, according to a statement from Russia's Defence Ministry.

While this news has not been independently confirmed by agencies like Reuters, it marks a significant moment in the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

This control shift is part of the broader struggle in the region, where battles have intensified, making it difficult for third-party organizations to verify current claims on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)