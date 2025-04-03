Left Menu

Russian Control in Eastern Ukraine Expands

Russian forces have reportedly seized control of the settlements of Vesele and Lobkove in eastern Ukraine, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. This development in the ongoing conflict has not been independently verified by Reuters, highlighting the challenges of obtaining accurate information from the region.

Updated: 03-04-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:02 IST
The ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine has reportedly seen new developments as Russian forces have taken control of the settlements of Vesele and Lobkove, according to a statement from Russia's Defence Ministry.

While this news has not been independently confirmed by agencies like Reuters, it marks a significant moment in the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

This control shift is part of the broader struggle in the region, where battles have intensified, making it difficult for third-party organizations to verify current claims on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

