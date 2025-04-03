Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, has responded unperturbed to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent threats of imposing new tariffs on Russian oil. Ryabkov emphasized Russia's consistent and patient stance on Thursday.

Speaking to TASS, a Russian state news agency, Ryabkov suggested that the prospects for a peace agreement in Ukraine remain dim unless the United States acknowledges the so-called 'belligerent' postures of the European Union and Ukraine. His remarks highlight ongoing geopolitical tensions and underscore the complexities of international diplomatic relations.

The situation underscores the ongoing fractured relations between the U.S. and Russia, further complicated by the contentious issue of Ukraine, a point of contention in broader geopolitical strategies.

