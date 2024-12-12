Eleven Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh
Eleven Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, including Jogendra Yadav, a senior leader, and Hemla Deva, head of public relations. They rejected Maoist ideology and praised the state government's anti-Naxal measures. They'll receive benefits under the state's surrender policy.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, eleven Naxalites surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, as confirmed by a police official on Thursday.
Among the surrendered were key figures, including Jogendra Yadav, who held a pivotal role as the 'agriculture committee president' in the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist). Hemla Deva, the head of the movement's 'public relations committee', also turned himself in, according to Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan.
The remaining nine individuals were identified as lower-tier cadres. The group unanimously denounced the Maoist ideology and praised the state government's initiatives aimed at eliminating Naxalism, as well as the local police's 'Niyaad Nellanar' rehabilitation program. They are set to receive benefits under the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, added SP Chavan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government Stands Firm on Guarantee Schemes Amid Internal Congress Dispute
Uttar Pradesh Government Takes Action Against Sambhal Protesters
Emergency Housing Numbers Drop by 68% Under New Government Initiatives
Odisha Government Denies IAS Officer's Child Care Leave Extension
Congress Questions Government Over 'Shrinking' Urban Middle Class