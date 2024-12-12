Eleven Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh

In a significant development, eleven Naxalites surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, as confirmed by a police official on Thursday.

Among the surrendered were key figures, including Jogendra Yadav, who held a pivotal role as the 'agriculture committee president' in the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist). Hemla Deva, the head of the movement's 'public relations committee', also turned himself in, according to Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan.

The remaining nine individuals were identified as lower-tier cadres. The group unanimously denounced the Maoist ideology and praised the state government's initiatives aimed at eliminating Naxalism, as well as the local police's 'Niyaad Nellanar' rehabilitation program. They are set to receive benefits under the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, added SP Chavan.

