Remembering a Brave Officer: The Legacy of SDPO Chingtham Anandakumar

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh paid tribute to SDPO Chingtham Anandakumar, declaring him a valiant officer who sacrificed his life for his country. Anandakumar was fatally shot by suspected militants in Moreh, a challenging and often avoided area, in October last year.

At the 1st State-Level SDPO Chingtham Anandakumar Memorial Football Tournament closing ceremony, Singh emphasized Anandakumar's steadfast commitment to serving his state with integrity. During the Moreh crisis, when militants attacked, Anandakumar frequently coordinated with Singh via phone to orchestrate emergency responses. Tragically, he was killed while preparing a critical helipad for state forces.

The state government has promised support to Anandakumar's family, underlining the value of his service. The investigation into his case, involving the arrest of nine individuals, has been taken over by the NIA. Meanwhile, Minister Yumnam Khemchand condemned gun culture, advocating for peaceful resolutions and stronger administration.

