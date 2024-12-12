Left Menu

Remembering a Brave Officer: The Legacy of SDPO Chingtham Anandakumar

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh honored late SDPO Chingtham Anandakumar as a courageous officer who laid down his life for the nation. Anandakumar was killed by suspected militants while preparing a helipad in Moreh. The government has pledged support to his family.

Updated: 12-12-2024 19:36 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh paid tribute to SDPO Chingtham Anandakumar, declaring him a valiant officer who sacrificed his life for his country. Anandakumar was fatally shot by suspected militants in Moreh, a challenging and often avoided area, in October last year.

At the 1st State-Level SDPO Chingtham Anandakumar Memorial Football Tournament closing ceremony, Singh emphasized Anandakumar's steadfast commitment to serving his state with integrity. During the Moreh crisis, when militants attacked, Anandakumar frequently coordinated with Singh via phone to orchestrate emergency responses. Tragically, he was killed while preparing a critical helipad for state forces.

The state government has promised support to Anandakumar's family, underlining the value of his service. The investigation into his case, involving the arrest of nine individuals, has been taken over by the NIA. Meanwhile, Minister Yumnam Khemchand condemned gun culture, advocating for peaceful resolutions and stronger administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

